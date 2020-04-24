Baxter Regional Medical Center in need of cloth masks

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Baxter Regional Medical Center, with more than 100 employees furloughed and others getting a pay cut or reduced hours.

But the hospital is pushing forward.

"At Baxter we really, really, really have a hometown family that work at our hospital," said Chief Nursing Officer Shannon Nachtigal.

She said the one thing the hospital is continuously in need of to keep that push going is cloth masks.

Baxter Regional still allows one visitor per patient.

"It kind of breaks your heart when you can't allow family in when their loved ones are here. And so we have held out and allowed the one visitor," Nachtigal said.

And the governor just announced this week that hospitals starting Monday can do elective surgeries.

"Only those that can go home same day, so there's still a bit of a restriction there. And they also have to have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of surgery," she said.

But that will most likely mean more people coming into the hospital. And recently the CDC updated its recommendations, saying patients, visitors and even staff who don't work directly with patients need to all wear at least a cloth mask.

"Because of that change to require everybody to wear a mask, we needed more," said Stephanie Free, an infection preventionist.

Those masks help prevent you from potentially spreading the virus to the people you're around at the hospital, like doctors and other patients. The hospital even uses bandannas as masks, which is within CDC guidelines, too.

The hospital is not picky: Whether they have elastic or strings, they'll take them all.

"Sewing groups, churches, individuals have reached out and made so many of these. And we're really putting them to use," Nachtigal said.

Of course their doctors, nurses and other employees who work directly with patients use N95 masks.

They are hoping with the support of their employees and community. they'll get the help they need to keep pushing through.

"For the most part, they're willing to do whatever it takes for our hospital to survive," Nachtigal said.

If you have masks to donate, please bring it in a bag labeled with your name and ATTN: Cindy Hawthorne, Cardiopulmonary Department, to the screeners located at the Cline Emergency Center Entrance, or Medical Arts Building Entrance.

For how to make these masks, you can go to www.baxterregional.org/foundation/covid-19-pandemic-needs/face-masks-hats/?fbclid=IwAR2L5MHx6ccR5WYuGvHys5Awy0h8cgtyM8IoKDGQOt40dexlnVZjNYiycFE

