Baxter Regional breaks ground on new outpatient surgery center

The Baxter Regional medical team is digging up a new place to provide outpatient surgery.

"It's an exciting time because we are finally breaking ground," said Ron Peterson, Baxter Regional Medical Center's CEO.

The new outpatient surgery center has been a couple years in the making.

"All the surgeries that we do in the regular operating rooms now could be done as outpatient," said Dr. Paul Neis, a member of the management team for the surgery center.

The CEO said the majority of patients filling up the OR at the hospital are outpatients: people who need surgery but don’t need to stay overnight.

"I remember when I had a knee surgery in high school," Peterson said. "I stayed like four or five days in the hospital. Now it can be done as a scope because of new technology. And now I would not be at all in the hospital."

The center will cost around $8.7 million to build. The project is a joint venture between the hospital and doctors.

It will have six OR rooms, which opens up space in the hospital's OR, so more extensive surgeries can be done there.

And since Baxter County is home to many people 65 and older, it will be less stress for them to try to get through the hospital to surgery.

“Just getting up into the hospital, this is going to make it a fraction of the distance that they have to walk, and going in and going up the elevator. This is all on ground level. It’ll be a simplified experience," Neis said.

The center should open this time next year. The hospital hopes to have about 3,000 surgeries the first year it opens.