Bayer closes Missouri, NJ campuses due to virus concerns

The German agribusiness giant Bayer AG has temporarily closed two locations in Missouri and two in New Jersey due to concerns that an employee may have contracted the new coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bayer learned on Sunday that an employee in Creve Coeur, Missouri, was "considered a person under investigation for coronavirus infection," and sent an email to employees that night. The case is unconfirmed. Cleaning is underway at Bayer's Creve Coeur campus, at the St. Louis office of its subsidiary,

The Climate Corporation, its campus in Morristown, New Jersey, and at it's U.S. headquarters in Whippany, New Jersey.