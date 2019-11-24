Bears soccer loses heartbreaker in the NCAA Tourney against Central Florida

Missouri State University's season ended Sunday with a heartbreaking loss to the University of Central Florida in the NCAA Soccer Tournament.

The No. 9 seeded Knights scored in overtime when Cal Jennings redirected a cross sneaking past Michael Creek for a 2-1 victory. The Bears finished the season 18-1-1.

The Bears did not waste anytime in getting onto the board early. Aadne Bruseth buried a goal as the keeper found himself out of position. The goal came after the first four minutes of the match. The Knights tied it later in the first half. The teams remained scoreless until overtime.

MSU set a record for most victories in a season with the win.

