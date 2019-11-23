Beaver Creek bridge shut down indefinitely for repairs, commuters faced with long detours

The Beaver Creek bridge in Taney County is now the third major bridge to be shut down by Missouri Department of Transportation in the last three weeks.

In just about a two hour period Saturday, dozens of cars made it as far at the road leading up to the Beaver Creek bridge and had to turn right back around. Many of the drivers told KY3 their only option is a 45 minute detour.

"First and foremost on my mind is that my uncle lives about 1.5 miles past the bridge," said Christopher Baker, who drives the bridge every day.

The Beaver Creek Bridge is the only thing standing between Baker and his 80-year-old uncle.

"He can't get to medication now, his nurses aid can't get to him, he can't get groceries," Baker said.

Missouri Department of Transportation bridge engineer Matt Geiger said a routine bridge inspection this week revealed major deterioration.

"It's definitely frustrating- this is not something we take lightly that we are just willy-nilly closing roads, closing bridges at will," Geiger said.

"It's something that the bridge is not safe to use right now so we're watching out for everyone's best interest."

Shutting down the bridge means people needing to get across now have to find a new way to commute.

"It's a fairly busy road- US 160, and this area gets about two thousand cars a day," Geiger said. "Unfortunately the detour there is pretty long."

Baker said his drive to see his uncle used to be quick and easy.

"[Now it's] going an hour and fifteen minutes trip through 125 down, around about to get to him to bring him anything, even a gallon of milk," Baker said.

MoDOT said in a news release the project's timeline is still up in the air.

"Next week we are going to work on putting a game plan together for how to fix it and get the material together in order to do it," Geiger said.

In the meantime, Baker and many others will add a few extra miles to their car.

The bridge closure has been updated on the MoDOT travelers map. The news release recommends taking route 76 or route 125 as a detour.