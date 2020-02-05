Get ready for the Beer Wine Cheese & Chocolate Festival

The 8th Annual Midwest Regional Beer, Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Festival is this Saturday, February 8 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield. Enjoy a unique tasting experience, live music and shopping inside the E-plex. This event is for guests 21 and older. You'll also see live cooking demonstrations and educational seminars. Tickets are $25 dollars in advance and $30 at the event. Doors at the E-plex open at noon on Saturday.

Stephanie Buckner of OEF says the event showcases cheeses from local dairies Edgewood Creamery and Grison Dairy. The lineup also features beer from 4 By 4 Brewing Company, Springfield Brewing Company, Lost Signal and Hold Fast Brewing. Guests can sample Missouri wines which include 7 C's in Walnut Grove, St. James Winery, and Wenwood Winery north of Rolla. The dessert spread covers all things chocolate, Crave Cookie Dough, The Dapper Doughnut, and the Ice Cream Factory food truck.

This Friday is the VIP Pairings Dinner at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. It starts at 6:30 p.m. This is a four course meal. Each course is paired with a local beer and wine. Only a limited number of tickets are available for this exclusive event. Tickets are $60 per person which includes your meal, the pairings and your ticket into the Beer Wine Cheese and Chocolate festival on Saturday.

