Behind the scenes at Wonders of Wildlife: Closed but the care goes on

The decision by Springfield's city government to continue banning mass gatherings means one of the state's top tourist attractions will stay closed.

But the work goes on to keep the Wonders of Wildlife running, even without customers.

WOW attracted three million visitors last year but right now there's no timetable as to when it will reopen. That will be up to the city government and its COVID-19 guidelines.

But until then essential staff is still busy maintaining the facility during the shutdown.

"We've still got over 35,000 animals that must receive top notch care and we're always monitoring our system 24 hours a day," explained Mike Daniel, WOW's General Curator. "We have our life support teams, our maintenance teams, our life science teams all be able to respond at a moment's notice. We don't get to go home and turn our phones off. In the middle of the night when the power goes off we have to get here and start checking the exhibits."

And just like the rest of us, they're busy wiping things down except here they're doing it with 35 exhibits holding 1.3 million gallons of water.

WOW officials allowed us in the facility on Friday for a rare behind-the-scenes view and a pair of divers were in a massive aquarium wiping the windows clean while clinging to suction cups to keep them from drifting away from the glass.

"Whether there's a virus going around the world or it's Tuesday, cleanliness is a number one priority," Daniel said of WOW's constant commitment to keeping the animals healthy.

Keeping that ecosystem clean and working properly is a massive system of pipes and tanks that the public never sees. One room houses a series of large grey tanks with clear, see-through enclosures at the top. It looks a little like a popcorn popper on top of a huge oxygen tank but it's called a "protein skimmer".

"It's actually doing a pretty simple job," Daniel explained. " Bubbles carrying waste to the surface to be removed physically from the water."

Also behind the scenes is the food prep area where in one room the diet for all the species of sea life is being prepared right down to vitamin supplements as a vitamin D pill was being stuck down into a squid for some turtles to get their healthy dose.

There are a lot of mouths to feed at the Wonders of Wildlife with a variety of tastes but most fish eat...fish..

"We have some that are vegetarians, some that mostly eat algae but most fish eat fish," Daniel said. "A lot of animals, just like you and I, might be picky about what they eat. You may have one shark who loves to eat herring and mackerel and will not take a bite of bonito. And you have other sharks that only eat bonito if you filet and chuck it into pieces of a certain size."

Feeding time is interesting in that most of the fish recognize the guy with the bucket as he comes across the top of the tank and come to the surface even before he throws the food.

The sea turtles are fed by a method called "target feeding" with a pair of employees holding sticks with different images on them down in the water.

"Animals are often very good at distinguishing shapes," Daniel explained. "They use a chosen shaped-and-colored target that the turtles have learned is their cue to come and receive portions of their diet."

The turtles, named Izzy and Miss Pam, have rehabbed after being injured. Daniel said it was probably from being struck by boats.

"Miss Pam has to have weights on the back of her shell to allow her body to maintain a more natural buoyancy." he said.

It is that kind of work that the staff hopes to be able to share again with visitors soon as there's also an educational message to go with the entertainment value.

"We can work on inspiring our guests to leave here with a desire to be partners in conservation," Daniel said. "And to have a great positive influence on the nature they have the opportunity to be a part of."