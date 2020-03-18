Belk stores temporarily close, Target cutting hours due to coronavirus

Belk has announced they will temporarily close their stores through March 30 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Belk stores are temporarily closing in response to the novel coronavirus. (Source: KARK/WSFA/CNN)

In a statement, the department store chain said their decision was “based on the guidance issued by the CDC regarding large gatherings and for the safety of our communities.”

The company has nearly 300 locations in 16 states, according to their website.

Target also announced that all their stores will close by 9 p.m. starting Wednesday to give staff additional time for cleaning and restocking amid the pandemic.

In addition, Target said they’ll “reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.”

