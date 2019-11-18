Beloved coach from Willard, Mo remembered a year after death in hunting accident

Toys, school supplies, and hygiene products filled the boxes for boys and girls around the world. The event took place at Crossway Baptist Church.

There was something for everyone, from soccer balls to flip flops, even pencils went into the boxes in Springfield. But, someone was missing. Justin Atchison's friends and family worked to fill the void he left behind.

"He came up here several years and would help load a semi-truck as people brought in donations," said Beth Atchison.

Beth Atchison is the mother of Justin Atchison. Last November, Justin Atchison died in a hunting accident. His mother knew this is exactly where her son would want her to be today.

"We already filled some boxes ourselves, but we will be doing some other boxes and just celebrating the start of the season," said Atchison.

The boxes will go to children in need all about the country and world, thanks to Samaritan's Purpose. Coordinators for the organization say more than 17,000 boxes should be coming from the Springfield area alone.

If you were unable to make it, but would still like to help you can go to their website: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/