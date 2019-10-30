Below Freezing Temps: Connecting Grounds church opening doors for homeless

Sheldon Carr has been homeless for seven years.

"Ya'll may not know what it's like, but I would tell them you don't want to find out," said Carr.

With some of the coldest weather of the season yet on the way he knows fall and winter can be punishing to people who don’t have a warm place to stay.

"It's cold," said Carr. You got nowhere to go. I tried to dress as warm as I can."

Overnight shelters in Springfield can’t technically open until Friday. The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness sets the rules and timeframe for shelter operations, which is from November 1 through mid-March.

The shelters at East Sunshine Church of Christ and Grace United Methodist Church won't open till Friday. and even then, are only open when it’s below 32 degrees.

"And so if it's not going to be below that threshold that doesn't always mean that wind chills and things like that won't be that cold," Christie Love, the Pastor for Connecting Ground Church says. "And so there is going to be huge places where our community can just in get involved.”

Overnight temperatures these next two nights are forecasted below freezing, this causes a major problem for those who have nowhere to go.

Thankfully, Connecting Grounds Church found a way to get involved, by getting creative. The church is hosting an all -night movie night on Halloween, complete with snacks and warm drinks. There won't be beds to sleep on, but anyone needing to get out of the cold is welcome to spend all night in the pews.

"I can't tell them they have to stay awake to watch the movies all night long," she said.

It’s a short-term fix that will make a big difference to people we met today, including Billie, who has been homeless for two months. She says the church’s generosity is greatly appreciated.

"You have good people when it comes to the homeless," said Billie.

Love says it’s her church's mission to continue to look at the needs of the community.

She is hoping to continue to raise awareness to the homeless problem in Springfield during National Homeless Awareness Month in November.

The Connecting Ground is hosting an event titled “Stories from the Streets” which is being held on November 16. This event will give people the opportunity to hear from those suffering from homelessness, and learn of their difficulties during the winter months.

East Sunshine Church of Christ Men’s Shelter- https://www.eastsunshine.org/serve/sheltering-ministry/

Grace United Methodist Church Women’s Shelter- https://www.yourgraceplace.org/

The Connecting Grounds- https://www.theconnectinggrounds.com/