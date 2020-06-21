Car show and cruise through Springfield raises money for Priebe family

Dozens of cars and motorcycles cruised through Springfield Sunday as a benefit for Officer Mark Priebe

Priebe was hit by a car and injured at the Springfield Police Department's headquarters nearly two weeks ago.

The Kearney Street Cruisers organized the show and the ride to raise money for him and his family. There were classic cars, newer model cars and motorcycles, many sporting Prayers For Priebe stickers they bought at the event.

Organizer Beth Brashears said at one point, cruising was not allowed in Springfield. Now that it is, Brashears and her friends want to use the opportunity for a bigger cause.

"This is an awesome way to give back, for us cruisers to give back to the community by honoring an officer. We do respect the blue, we do back them. We want everybody out and enjoying it," she said. "It's a devastating tragedy that happened to the officer. We just felt we needed to do something so we did a cruise."

Between the donations from drivers and decal sales, the event raised about $1,600 for the Priebe's.