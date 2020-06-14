Benefit motorcycle ride raises money, shows support for Officer Priebe and family

Motorcycle riders and Jeep drivers rolled through Springfield Saturday, showing their support for Officer Mark Priebe. Priebe is making progress in the hospital after being ran over by a car at police headquarters last week.

"I was shocked, I was heartbroken, I was mad," said Julianne Loftis.

That's how many felt when they learned Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe was run over in the parking lot at police headquarters.

Michael Ngo, owner of Vintage Biker Gear in Springfield, organized a benefit motorcycle ride to raise money for Priebe's family.

"I know it's a tragedy and nobody wants anything like that to happen to any of their family and I really feel for them," Ngo said.

More than 120 bikes and dozens of Jeeps donated and drove through Springfield, past Mercy hospital where Priebe is recovering.

They raised $4,000 dollars to give to his family.

"I know he will know we love them after he sees this," Ngo said.

Many of those bikes were sporting "Prayers For Priebe" stickers from Blue Duck Decals. Family friend Katie Hough designed them.

"We are here for Mark. He is our neighbor and friend as well as a brother in blue. My husband and I are both police officers," Hough said.

Profits from the stickers are going to the Priebe family, too.

Many fundraisers have been started. A GoFundMe set up for the family raised $100,000 in three days. Two different companies in Republic are selling t-shirts. On Wednesday, June 17, Big Whiskeys in Republic will be collecting donations, too.

"The southwest Missouri community as a whole has been amazing to their family, really. This is just what you do. This is what you do for your friends," Hough said.

Officer Priebe had surgery last week to stabilize his spine and has been told he might not walk again. His family believes in miracles, though, and has said he will soon be going to a rehab facility in Colorado.

The bikers said their support won't stop today.

"We're going to be there every step of the way until he comes home," Loftis said.

The "Prayers for Priebe" Facebook page has updates about Officer Priebe's recovery and information about donation opportunities such as t-shirts, decals and the Give Back Night.

