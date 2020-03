Democratic challenger Bernie Sanders will hold a "Get Out The Vote" rally Monday in St. Louis.

The event is planned for 11 a.m. Monday at the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street) in St. Louis.

Due to scheduling constraints, Sanders is cancelling the previously announced rally in Kansas City.

The rally comes with Democratic challenger Joe Biden set for appearances in St. Louis and Kansas City this weekend.