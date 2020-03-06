Beware of scams before donating to Tennessee tornado disaster relief

Hundreds of volunteers are helping with clean-up efforts in Tennessee after at least two tornadoes killed 24 people.

Whenever events like this happen we all want to come together and help. That being said, it's a perfect time for scammers to bank on your kindness.

So before you donate, know that most reputable organizations will not go door-to-door asking for donations.

If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don't do it. It's likely a scam.

Practice keeping a record of all donations. Review your statements closely to make sure you're only charged the amount you agreed to donate – and that you're not signed up to make a recurring donation.

Those in Nashville could use help now--but they don't need items yet. So before sending goods their way-- think about a cash donation instead.

If you want to donate to the Red Cross you can do that by texting REDCROSS to 90999. That will put a $10 donation on your cellphone bill. Wherever you donate make sure to check them out on CharityWatch first before giving them any money.

