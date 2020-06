A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after a car hit him in downtown Springfield Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. at Chestnut and Main in front of the U.S. Post Office.

Two witnesses say the man didn't stop at the light and tried to ride across Chestnut when he was hit. They say those in the car jumped out and tried to help him before police and paramedics got there.