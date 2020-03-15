Biden pledges to make a woman his VP pick if he wins nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden is committing to naming a woman as his running mate if he's the Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden made that assertion during Sunday night's debate with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Washington. Asked the same question, Sanders didn't definitively commit but said, “In all likelihood, I will.” Biden has previously said he would seriously consider naming a woman or a person of color as his running mate.

Also Sunday night, Biden repeated a previous pledge to nominate a black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court if given the chance to do so as president.

Both he and Sanders have been under pressure to consider a woman or person of color as a running mate as the once-historically diverse field of Democratic presidential candidates has dwindled to two white men.

