Billiards of Springfield closes after 35 years

Billiards of Springfield is officially closing doors after 35 years.

The pool hall, located at 541 E St Louis St., also provided food, drinks and live comedy on weekends.

Billiards of Springfield released this statement Friday via Facebook:

"To our Beloved Patrons and Regulars,

It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the closure of Billiards of Springfield. As many of you know, we have been a Springfield staple at the corner of Kimbrough and St Louis Street for 35 years now.

Over the years, we have hosted tournaments, birthday parties, anniversaries, weddings, wedding receptions, wakes, celebrations of life, CD release parties, “Hey, we got a band” parties, baby showers,Graduation parties, daily Jeopardy watch parties,etc ... cause we wanted to be here for you.

For all of this, we are grateful to have been a part of your weekend plans, entertainment options, and life events. I don’t feel this Facebook post will be an adequate expression of my personal appreciation for the experiences I’ve had, nor could I express the gratitude the ownership and I have for amazing staff members that have graced us with their skills over the years.

I’ll just say this; It’s Been Real! Thanks for the memories!! Fare Thee Well…

Forever Grateful,

Billiards Of Springfield."