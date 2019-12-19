Birch Tree, Mo. alderman accused of setting fire to city building

A Birch Tree, Mo. alderman is charged with setting fire to a building owned by the city after a controversial board of alderman vote.

Fred McAfee faces an arson charge for a fire in the city this week.

McAfee voted to lease the building to Shannon County to turn into office space. Investigators say McAfee later asked to change his vote. The board of alderman denied him that.

Monday night, firefighters responded to a fire at the building. Investigators say they then found McAfee at the burning building smiling and clapping his hands. Police say he admitted to them he set the building on fire.

