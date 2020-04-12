Recent structure fires have Birch Tree, Mo. residents living on edge

People in the small town of Birch Tree are on edge after another yet another structure fire early Easter morning. As Michael Deere reports, this is the town's fifth structure fire in just three months.

The fire chief tells KY3 that normally this small town of 700 people, averages about one or two structure fire a year. This is the second structure fire just this month. The first one was just blocks away at a house where the body of a 77-year-old woman was found inside. The state fire marshal is investigating both fires.

"Different emotions. A lot of sadness, a lot of hurt, a lot of anger, a lot of bitterness. People wanting answers. We've got questions and want answers. We know somebody knows something," Tracy Day told KY3.

Just like the most recent suspicious fire up the street, Sunday's fire started before 6 am.

Firefighters say the home was empty.

The renters moved out just over a week ago.

Investigators are working to find out how this fire started and if it’s connected to recent fires in any way.

"We really need some information to help solve this problem we got in our community," Birch Tree Fire Chief Sam Murphy added.

Neighbors say they are arming themselves and buying cameras to protect their property.

"Take every precaution to protect yourself, Steve Day said. This thing here has gotten way out of hand. Its got serious. As the people of this town, we're going to have to take care of ourselves and take care of each other that needs to be taken care of."

The state is offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the recent fires.

People in Birch Tree have raised around $1,500 to add to that.

"Even the smallest little thing that you would not think is even important, it could be important to all of these fires, so please contact the law, no matter how big or small it is," Tracy Day exclaimed.

If you have any information for authorities on these recent fires, call the Shannon County Sheriff's Office.