An Air Evac Lifeteam from Mountain Home, Ark. and a patient are okay after an emergency landing early Wednesday morning.

A bird hit the crew's helicopter while in flight around 1:15 a.m. The crew landed safely at Ava's Martin Memorial Airport. In a statement to KY3, Air Evac says the pilot followed training and company protocols in landing the helicopter.

A second Air Evac Lifeteam completed the patient transport to Springfield shortly after the bird strike.