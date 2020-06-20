Black Lives Matter march planned Sunday in Branson

A Black Lives Matter march is planned for Sunday afternoon in Branson.

Several marches, protests and demonstrations have been organized around the Ozarks, including Branson, in recent weeks over racial injustice. Demonstrations nationwide have happened in response to the death of George Floyd in late May.

Organizers say the protest will begin at Branson Dixie Outfitters, located at 1819 W 76 Country Blvd, Ste A. It scheduled from 4-7 p.m.

A group is expected to march from the Dixie Outfitters store to North Beach Park, near The Branson Landing, and back. Organizers say the march will begin around 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.