Black leaders in Kansas City seek police chief's resignation

Civil rights organizations on Wednesday called for the resignation of Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith, hours after a group of mostly black pastors demanded changes to improve relations between police and the city's minority community.

The Urban League of Greater Kansas City, the NAACP's Kansas City, Missouri branch, and More2 said in a statement that Smith should resign because of his handling of excessive force complaints and officer-involved shootings of black men.

"Since November 2019, our Civil Rights organizations, in collaboration with faith and community leaders, have become increasingly appalled and very much concerned about Chief Smith's questionable leadership of the Kansas City Police Department," the coalition said in a statement.

The group also criticized the city's Board of Police Commissioners for allowing Smith to conduct internal investigations of officer-involved shootings and complaints of excessive force rather than calling in independent investigators.

The police department should be under local control, officers must be required to wear body cameras and the city must dismantle the Office of Community Complaints, which has been criticized as being ineffectual, the coalition said.

A group of mostly black religious leaders made similar demands earlier Wednesday, but without calling for Smith's resignation.

Emanual Cleaver III, pastor at St. James United Methodist Church, said the pastors believed it was necessary to seek change because: "What happened to George Floyd was nothing new." He said pastors "will take action" if the city doesn't respond, though he declined to elaborate.

Public relations officers for the department did not immediately respond to the demand that Smith resign.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said her office was reviewing video of Kansas City police officers who pepper-sprayed two protesters and arrested one who was yelling at police during protests Monday night.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said Tuesday that he reviewed videos that had been sent to him from people concerned about police actions, and asked the FBI and federal prosecutors to review any that might violate procedures or show misconduct.

Kansas City has endured five days of protests over Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis. Peaceful daytime demonstrations devolved into violence. Police used tear gas on protesters for the first four nights before relative calm returned Tuesday night.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who has called up the Missouri National Guard to help local law enforcement, said Wednesday that the state doesn't need federal troops "at this point" to help quell the demonstrations.

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to send federal military troops to U.S. cities to quell the violence that erupted after Floyd, a handcuffed black man died, after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck until he stopped moving.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday accused Trump of "fanning the flames" of violence and treating the demonstrations as if they "were a reality show."

Although protests Tuesday night in St. Louis County were calm, Page's comments came after four St. Louis police officers were shot and a retired St. Louis police captain was killed during violence overnight Monday. Police said more than 70 businesses in the city were ransacked, including a pawn shop where retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn was fatally shot during a break-in.

The U.S. Attorney in St. Louis on Wednesday charged a man who lived in a complex adjacent to where the four officers were shot with felony weapons charges. The complaint does not directly link Christopher Thomas Gaston, 40, of St. Louis, to the shootings.

The criminal complaint says witnesses reported seeing Gaston with weapons the evening of the shootings and surveillance video showed Gaston carrying a long rifle partially concealed under a blanket. Officers found two firearms and ammunition in his apartment.

