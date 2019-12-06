Busy holiday schedules causes shortage in Ozarks blood supply

The season of giving is a season of need for blood banks. That's why blood banks everywhere are trying to keep up with the growing demand, but they need the community's help.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) currently has less than one day's supply of O-negative blood, which anyone can receive.

"It often happens during the holiday season where we can run out of the blood," CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. "You come off a long holiday weekend, and it just takes a while to fill those reserve levels back up."

The CBCO likes to have at least a three day's worth of blood ready for an emergency because the need for blood can spike at any moment. The O-negative blood is especially crucial because it's used more often and works in everyone's body.

Pilgrim said it's a challenge to keep that supply up because only about 6 percent of the population has O-negative blood. He said regardless of blood type, the CBCO would like to see anyone who's able to donate do so.

"It's not very painful, it doesn't cost you a dime, and you have a real, lasting impact on people right here in the area like your friends and neighbors where this blood is used," said Pilgrim.

During December, Pilgrim said donors will get a long-sleeve t-shirt at every CBCO blood drive. He said the shirts are trendy this time of the year.

To sign up for the blood drive visit:

http://www.cbco.org/