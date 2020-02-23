Blues set for Winter Classic match with the Wild in 2021

The St. Louis Blues will play the Minnesota Wild in the 2021 Winter Classic, the NHL announced Sunday.

The 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic is set for Jan. 1, 2021 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This will mark the second time over the last five years that the Blues play in the Winter Classic, an outdoor hockey game that generally kicks off the new year. The Blues previously hosted the outdoor event at Busch Stadium in 2017.