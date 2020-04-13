Body found in Miller County, Mo. pond

Deputies in Miller County, Missouri are investigating the death of a man who was found in a pond Friday afternoon.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Poplar road, near Highway 52, after getting a call of a man found dead floating in a pond.

Deputies said the man who called investigators said he had found the man in a small pond on his property.

The exact age and identification, or how long the body was in the pond, along with the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The body has been taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted sometime this week.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the deceased person, or who possibly observed any suspicious activity in the Poplar Road area, is asked to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at (573)-369-2444.

