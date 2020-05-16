Boil order issued for portion of Ozark, Mo.

A mandatory boil order is now in effect for a portion of Ozark, Missouri.

The city's public works department to issued a mandatory potable water boil order after a water main break.

Public Works has the water main break contained and is currently working with the Christian County Health Department on collecting water samples.

The Public Works Department is recommends that customers in this area boil tap water before drinking it or using it to cook until the order is lifted. Customers can also use an alternative source of water.

Due to the low pressures experienced, the city will be take bacteria samples throughout the affected area. A map above shows the affected service areas.

The Public Works Department shares the following recommendations until the order is lifted:

• Do not drink tap water without boiling it first.

• Bring water to a boil, let boil for one minute, and let it cool before drinking/using.

• Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food

preparation until the order is lifted.

• Unboiled tap water may be used for bathing and other non-drinking purposes