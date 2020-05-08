Bolivar, Mo. Aqua Zone to remain closed this year

At least one Ozarks community had decided the city pool won’t be opening this Summer.

If it weren’t for the coronavirus pandemic, the Bolivar Aqua Zone would have been open by this week, but the city’s board of aldermen recently made the decision to not open it at all this year.

"This is what I do. It’s what I love," says Bolivar aquatic director Shawna Cheney. "I look forward to coming back every year."

But Cheney had the hard job recently of draining the city’s pools.

"It’s hard. It’s hard, because I know from outside, looking in, a lot of them don’t understand or see a lot of the different situations that we face," Cheney says.

One reason is the concern about coronavirus itself and the task of keeping an indoor water park clean and safe.

"Outside the water, yeah, we could do things that could implement the social distancing, but that’s nearly impossible when they’re in the water swimming," Cheney says.

"We don't want to see another wave of this pandemic come through our community," says Bolivar city administrator Tracy Slagle. "So we're trying to make sure we're making safe decisions."

Right now, the limit on social gatherings wouldn’t allow the pools to open. The aqua zone also needs about 30 life guards each year, but the hiring and training had to be put on hold.

"We speculated, as staff, that it might be July before we could open up the pool at all," Slagle says.

Though it’s indoors, the city doesn’t keep the pools open year round any more because of heat costs and lack of usage. Cheney says, "I was actually a lifeguard that first year, and I remember guarding in my sweats and my hoodie. It was pretty cold in here."

Not opening at all will save the city money. And with many businesses hurting, it may be tighter than ever. "So we have to be proactive with the concept that we may not have the sales tax revenue base that we typically do every year," says Slagle.

Cheney hopes to get back to the pools next year. "Right now, I’m helping out with parks, and sometimes I help out in the water department, the golf course," says Cheney.

Of course, every community with a pool will be faced with similar decisions. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board says they have not yet made a decision about their outdoor pools. The county will allow pools to open no sooner than May 23rd. A park board spokesperson says they want to open, but it will largely depend on the availability of lifeguards, as lifeguard training has been put on hold everywhere for the last couple of months.

