Bolivar, Mo. churches join together to ensure all have something for Christmas season

Hundreds of families in Bolivar, Mo. and across Polk County are feeling relief after a group providing them with Christmas gifts and dinner.

About 100 volunteers filled shopping carts with Christmas wises Thursday. Local cattlemen even provided fresh beef. Nearly 300 families from across Polk County signed up for assistance through agencies like OACAC and the Salvation Army. Volunteers are making deliveries too.

Parents provided wish list for every child in their family. The churches made it their goal to get each child at least one thing off their list. Many kids are getting bikes for Christmas too, which the Knights of Columbus members have been fixing up all year.

This is the 34th year for Share your Christmas, put on by the Polk County Christian Social Ministers. Area churches work together to provide Christmas for those in need, and it is truly a community effort.

"It's a community involvement," said Betty Doyle, Share Your Christmas. "We have angel trees all over the county, so people that are even unchurched will take an angel off a tree and buy a gift for a child."

The group serves about 1,300 people in all.

