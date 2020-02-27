Bolivar R-1 Schools: Employee arrested, accused of 'inappropriate communication' with student

Bolivar R-1 Schools confirms Thursday a district employee was arrested.

The employee was accused of "inappropriate communication with a student," according to a statement from the school district.

The district has placed the employee on administrative leave. The employee no longer has access schools or technology accounts, according to a district spokesperson.

The school district released a statement over the arrest, which includes this message in part:

"We are fully cooperating with authorities in this pending investigation... We take seriously the safety and security of our students."

Charges have not yet been filed, per court records.