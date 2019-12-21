Bolivar church and shop destroyed after Friday fire

Members of the Bolivar community are sifting through the aftermath following a destructive structure fire Friday morning.

This loss is difficult for Pastor Tom Johnson. A recovering addict himself, Johnson started Sling n Stones Ministries in Bolivar in 2014.

"Right in that room right there, tons of people have been set free of every kind of addiction you can think of," Johnson said.

The recovery outreach program has held meetings and church services in its space near the square for barely more than a year. Now, it's a total loss after the Friday morning fire.

According to the Bolivar City Fire Department, the fire started in the boot shop next door to Sling n Stones, and quickly spread.

Fire Chief Brent Watkins called the fire a "nightmare" for his crew. Watkins said the old building has multiple layers of shingles in the ceiling, which trapped the flames inside.

Johnson said this was a major setback for his mission.

"I found out that nothing inside the church was covered. That was one thing that was holding me together. Everything we own in there is totally lost," he said.

He said he's praying none of the people struggling with addiction and relying on the programs in this building, have their own setback because of this.

"We need to make sure we have somewhere safe for them to land as quick as possible, so that we're not letting them fall through the cracks. It literally is life or death for the people that we deal with," Johnson said.

This pastor is finding his hope in the rubble, digging crosses out from the damage.

He said he's found four crosses untouched from the flames.

"We know that even though we feel that this is the worst thing that could've ever happened, we know that, from it, will come something beautiful. God's going to paint beauty with ashes," Johnson said.

He's keeping the faith, after the fire.

The Bolivar fire department has ruled the Friday fire "accidental." Watkins said there is nothing suspicious, and it is simply unsafe for his crew to further investigate inside the destroyed building.

The boot shop is also a total loss. Watkins said the dental clinic a few doors down is cleaning up the smoke inside its space.

Johnson said Sling N Stones Ministries will hold its services at local churches until it finds a new building of its own.

No one was hurt in the fire.