Bolivar, Mo. couple returns home after Carnival ship crashes into another ship

Haley McGowins' sunny morning aboard the Carnival Glory last week got off to a shaky start.

"We hit a ship, we hit a ship, people are running to the other side of the boat," said McGowin.

McGowin and her husband were celebrating their honeymoon when the Carnival Legend approached.

"All of a sudden everything was shaking," said McGowin.

A Carnival spokesperson says the Legend was going into the dock when it got too close to the Glory. McGowin says she was in shock. She and her husband left their room to find out what was happening.

"We got to the elevator and when we opened it up it was full of glass and debris," said McGowin.

McGowin says they were close to land, but the collision pushed them back into the sea.

"Why are we going away from land? Has the boat lost control? are we drifting? What is going on?" said McGowin.

McGowin says she tried to remain positive and lighten the mood with her husband during the chaos.

"We went through the lobby and they were playing music and I was like its the titanic, they are playing the soft music," said McGowin.

But, McGowin says she was frustrated that it took hours for the captain to confirm how severe the damage was.

"The captain announced well we had a little booboo as you have heard, but you are free to port and just keep everyone in your prayers," said McGowin.

NBC News reports six people went to the medical center with minor injuries. Haley is just happy no one was seriously hurt, including her and her husband.

McGowin says Carnival did send her and her husband an apology letter stating they were investigating the incident. McGowin says they also offered her a $100 voucher.

