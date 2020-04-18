Bolivar man makes 3D printed face shield frames for CMH

A Bolivar man created 3D printed face shield frames for Citizens Memorial Hospital.

The hospital says Shane Woollard started working on the face shield frames in early March in anticipation of personal protective equipment shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Woollard recently delivered 500 frames, which are made out of thermoplastic and use transparency film that attaches to become PPE face shields.He owns a 3D printer at home.

“The 3D printing community was looking at ways that we could contribute,” Woollard says. “There were lots of designs out there including one from Sweden. I tweaked a design based on the Swedish version and printed several and looked at the pros and cons of each and how the transparency film could be attached.”

The final design from Woollard reduced the amount of thermoplastic used by 50% per frame, which helped to produce more face shield frames with the same amount of thermoplastic.

"I saw the need and knew I could help out in a small way by making these face shield frames for the hospital,” Woollard says. “It was just something that I wanted to do to help.”