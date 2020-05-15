Bolivar restaurant working to bounce back after reopening its doors

Stay-at-home orders forced many businesses to close their doors for a while. For Smith's Restaurant in Bolivar, this wasn't the first time the business took a financial hit.

"We've got through the hard part and hopefully things will come back," said the restaurant's owner Mark Smith.

Smith said the restaurant shut down at the start of the stay-at-home orders, closing its doors for the first time since it opened up almost 50 years ago.

"It was tough," he said. "There was a lot of pride involved."

Since reopening, the restaurant has done everything it can to stay afloat, like selling meat, sugar and flour, and even offering delivery services.

"It's been an eye-opening experience in how fast something can happen and preparedness is everything," Smith said.

He tells KY3 this isn't the first time his business took a hit. Smith's struggled to reel in customers when traffic patterns on Highway 13 were modified with J-turns.

"We've adjusted to that, and things were doing really well," Smith said. "Then, this hit. It's been another whammy on us."

Smith said he has gotten innovative to try to draw customers in, like switching up his menu throughout the week.

"I've been able to get in the kitchen and do some different things and our shrimp boil is going tremendous," he said. "We have that every Friday night and I enjoy doing it, that's one thing I want to come do myself."

The restaurant relies heavily on its regulars, but also its travelers. Smith said he's noticed an uptick in traffic along Highway 13, and his business has followed suit.

"We've been very fortunate, we've had as much as we can seat legally and what they recommend and we've been full and we're very happy about that," Smith said.

He said the restaurant can usually hold up to 350 people, so spacing customers out has not been a challenge for them.