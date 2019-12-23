Book vending machine helps instill the love of reading at Crane Elementary

A gift to one local school is rewarding good character with the love of a good book. A vending machine at Crane Elementary School is doling out something better than candy or snacks.

"I got to get a book out of the book vending machine," Nine-Year-Old Olivia Plunkett said.

Four kids got to try out the new unique machine while the rest of the school watched from the school's quarterly Character Assembly through a live video. The vending machine was a gift, delivered to the school after the principal shared a simple idea on social media.

"I shared that post and said 'Does anybody have an extra vending machine lying around?' One of our parents sent me a private message and said 'Are you serious about that?' and I said 'Absolutely, I'm serious!'" Dr. Kelli Rogers said.

The kids will now get to cash in on lots of new reading adventures.

"[What I love about reading is] That there's always excitement ahead," Plunkett said.

The kids won't have to use their own money to buy a book. Instead, they will have to show kindness and leadership, overall promoting good character.

"We try to teach the seven habits to our kids to help them be proactive, to put first things first. They get a punch on a little card whenever they've exhibited each habit fully and consistently, then when all seven habits are filled, they're going to get to come get a book," Dr. Rogers said.

Rogers says this program isn't only about rewarding good character, but also fueling an important passion.

"Reading is important to education just because it is the foundation of all subjects. So, if they can't read, then a lot of other things don't fall into place," Dr. Rogers said.

She says it is all made possible by a generous gift this Christmas.

"We are so grateful. We have a great community and great parents," Dr. Rogers said.

The school plans to keep the vending machine stocked with new books through donations and book drives.

