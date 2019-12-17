Boone Co., Ark, Democrats and Republicans give input on number of Democratic presidential candidates

There should be more than 15 presidential candidates on the Democratic primary ballot in Arkansas next year.

"The word absurd occurs to me," said Robert McCorkindale, a Democrat in Boone County. "Most of them don't have any chance whatsoever."

And both Democrats and Republicans say that many people running is harmful to the party.

"The Democrats since they're fighting amongst themselves, it distracts from the important issues of America," said Boone County Justice of the Peace Glenn Redding, a Republican.

"There's an overexposure too where you just get tired of seeing the same person for two years. And I know there's two or three of them that I'm pretty tired of," McCorkindale said.

Some think we should do away with presidential primaries.

"I think people get tired of politics that just go on and on, and let the parties decide the candidates at the conventions, and I think you get better candidates that way," McCorkindale said.

Others argue the primaries give the public the chance to choose.

And if conventions decided the primaries, President Donald Trump may not have made it to the general election in 2016.

"That way you have a bigger source to choose from, and you can narrow down who you actually want and who you think has the best idea," Redding said.

In Arkansas, it's optional to register for a party, and voters can cross party lines.

In Boone County about 2,000 eligible voters are registered as Republican, 700 as Democrat, and 21,000 as optional.

Last year all local people who ran for office ran as Republican.

"I cannot explain why that is, other than a lot of people have switched parties and gone over to the Republican party," Redding said. "We just seem to have a bigger group of people now that we've had in the past."

"They're not coming back until the Democrats produce a winner, and I don't see that happening actually during my lifetime," McCorkindale said.

The primary election in Arkansas is Tuesday, March 3.

