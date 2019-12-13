Boone Co., Ark. Sheriff: Teenager was stabbed to death by uncle

A teenage girl found dead in a northern Arkansas home in October was stabbed to death by a family member, according to Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore.

In a media release Wednesday, Moore said Haley Eddings, 13, was found with "multiple" stab wounds in the Olvey, Ark. area Oct. 29.

The investigation at the home led police to believe Eddings' uncle, Austin D. Eddings, was responsible for the girl's death. Eddings lived in the home where Haley was found dead.

Eddings, 25, died in a head-on car crash on Highway 62 before his niece's body was discovered. Moore says evidence found at that crash scene further linked Austin Eddings to Haley's death.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office does not have any other suspects in the case, but Moore considers it "still active" and is waiting on more information from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Haley Eddings was a student at Valley Springs Middle School.