Boone Co., Ark., chief deputy coroner encourages people to create wills

When a person passes away, it's up to coroners to try to track down the person's family and inform them.

"We try to find somebody that would step forward and take possession of the body," said Boone County Chief Deputy Coroner Aaron Gutting.

But a couple times a month, Gutting said they are left with no information as to who the relatives or friends are of a person who passed away.

"Sometimes we're holding a body for an extended period of time," Gutting said.

And if no one is found or steps forward, the local government and the state makes the decisions for that person.

So Gutting said it's important for people to have a will, and there are multiple ways to draft one.

He said you can go on FreeWill.com or go to a lawyer.

Lawyer Kelsey Bardwell said wills and estate plans are valuable because you can explain who receives what you leave behind.

"Just because you think you don't have a lot of assets, you don't want your family to end up in a probate situation where it's unclear what your wishes are or having the state determine where your property goes," Bardwell said.

It's also a way to tell your family or friends what you want in the end.

"Do they want cremation? Do they want burial?" Gutting said.

And if you lay out the groundwork for what you want once you pass away, it can give those left behind peace of mind.

"Even if they were trying to stay away from their family or they have no family, it falls on us to fulfill their last wishes," Gutting said.

Bardwell adds it's helpful to have a living will too, in case you are incapacitated and want to leave instructions to your family.