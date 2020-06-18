Boone County 911 Center in Arkansas consolidating with sheriff's office and police

Calling 911 in Boone County, Arkansas, right now often means a frustrating process of repetition.

"We don't want to lose that time. That could eventually cost someone their life," said Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson.

The 911 center takes your call, finds out what's wrong, then needs to transfer you to the sheriff's office or Harrison Police Department, where the caller has to explain everything all over again.

"If you have to tell your story twice, obviously there's a problem," Roberson said.

Last year, 911 dispatch forwarded 1,370 calls to Harrison police and 865 to the sheriff's office.

The Boone County 911 Director said this has been going on for more than 30 years, since the center was created.

"Should be no reason at any time you call for help, and someone answers the phone and then transfers you to another agency. And you have to repeat yourself. That makes no sense and it wastes time. So this is to stop that," said Boone County 911 Director Daniel Bolen.

Now, with a new chief and sheriff in charge, they're joining forces to help the community.

In a few weeks, you'll just need to explain what's going on once to get help from those departments.

"The dispatchers will no longer have those transfers," Bolen said.

Technicians are moving equipment and working on a consolidated dispatch center now at the 911 building.

The dispatchers from the city and county will be cross-trained, and they will all be able to use the same technology.

"All dispatchers are in one room together. The city dispatchers, the county dispatchers, the 911 dispatchers all know what's going on in our county and our community," said Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy.

The Boone County 911 director said the cost to consolidate is covered by the county's existing contract with AT&T, and everything should be up and running here in the next month.