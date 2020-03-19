Boone County, Ark. reports its first case of COVID-19

Boone County leaders announced a first case of the coronavirus.

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed the case late Thursday.

We know the case is specifically centered in Harrison. However, we do not know the age of the person or if this is a travel-related case. Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson and Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway say they will release more information as it becomes available.

With the release of this information, the leaders strongly encourage citizens and area residents to remain calm and practice social distancing measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, Arkansas Department of Health and our local healthcare experts.

For questions about COVID-19 you may call the Arkansas Department of Health Call Center at 1-800-803-7847, email the Arkansas Department of Health at ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov, or contact North Arkansas Regional Medical Center at 870-414-4010.

