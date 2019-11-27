Boone County Courthouse to have additional security in Arkansas

People will be more secure when they walk into the Boone County Courthouse.

"We'd been hearing from different offices that share the courthouse and our old courthouse. And they were concerned about needing extra security there," said Troy Burleson, a security consultant for the county.

There is a bailiff, but he has to maintain order during court proceedings.

"With prisoners there, their priority is to protect the courtroom and to stay with the prisoners," Burleson explained. "And so all that kind of spills out down here sometimes with all the offices downstairs, and there's no one really here to be called on should something break out."

And it's difficult to make changes to the building itself because it's more than 100 years old.​ ​

So the county decided to take some extra precautions after employees unanimously agreed to have a security guard on the property if anything were to happen.

"Things that have happened in other places, it's just a security blanket for everybody here," said Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway.

County leaders hired a sheriff's deputy to split his time between the courthouse and the old federal building.

Not only will there be a deputy at the courthouse, the county is also going to be putting up security cameras on light posts around the building.

"We've got a lot of monuments out there," Burleson said. "We have a lot of festivals now that come through the court park. And we need to have the ability to have eyes on when we're not here. And the ability to be able to look and see when damage is done, if that were ever to happen."

The county received a state grant to get eight to ten cameras. Those cameras will also see each of the doors of the courthouse.

"It would be terrible to have something to happen and then say we should've done that," Burleson said.

The cameras and deputy should be added in the next couple weeks.

The extra deputy cost the county about $35,000.