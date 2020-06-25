Boone County Jail garden in Arkansas grows thousands of pounds of squash

The Boone County Jail garden is not your typical at-home garden.

"Some jails, they have gardens, but nothing this size. We're at 2.5 acres, and from my knowledge I believe we're the biggest, if not one of the biggest, in the state of Arkansas," said Jason Day, the jail administrator at the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The jail opened in 2009, and the garden followed a year later.

So far this year, inmates have picked almost 1,700 pounds of squash already.

But this garden doesn't just grow squash and tomatoes for inmates.

"That replaces the vegetables as far as the inmates go, so we don't have to order any vegetables this time of year," said Boone County Chief Deputy Roy Martin.

It also saves the county from a few bills that sprout up every year.

"When we don't have squash, we're paying about $400-500 a month for vegetables," Day said.

Which means that the garden saves the jail a few thousand dollars a year, and, in effect, taxpayer money.

Only state prisoners and inmates with certain types of misdemeanors can work in the garden.

"We have somebody that's a county inmate that's sentenced to jail for seven days, they can work for three, four days, out here and they can be released early, but they also help get the garden picked," Day said.

Inmates freeze the squash for future use, so they can have it for a few months throughout the year.

"We try to run this jail as efficient as we can. And any time we can do something like this, it saves the taxpayers money. So that's something we always strive to do down here," Martin said.

The Sheriff's Office thinks they can beat last year's record and have more than 14,000 pounds of squash.