Boone County Regional Airport in Arkansas now better connected

Today is a very special day for Toni Peyton.

"My mom's 85th birthday!" she said.

Peyton lives in California and visits family in Harrison twice a year. But getting to the Boone County Regional Airport always was a hassle.

"I usually go American. I always go to Dallas first because my kids live there, and then we have to book from Dallas here," she said.

Petyon had to book one flight to Dallas through American Airlines, then book a separate flight to Harrison on Southern Airways.

But not anymore, thanks to a new agreement between the two airlines.

"It's going to pull your flights up, and you can buy a ticket right there on American's website all the way through to Harrison or vice versa," said Boone County Regional Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon.

And you can use your American Airlines miles, which gives customers like Peyton even more reason to celebrate.

"That sounds wonderful because it's really hard to coordinate everything," Peyton said.

The airport also received hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal and state grants to fix up the pavement around the runway.

"The aprons, the taxiway, it's a $480,000 improvement to our airport," McCutcheon said.

North Arkansas College will also build a hangar access road through in-kind service, paving the way for three or four new hangars. These are all steps that will make Boone County better connected.

The hangar access road should be completed by spring of 2020.

"It's really gonna help finding our airport and making it worldwide," McCutcheon said.