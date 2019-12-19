Boone County War Memorial Association expanding monument in Arkansas

A courtyard of aging bricks serves as a connection between Jim Penich and his son.

"To me it's a place of remembrance," Penich said.

It's been 11 years since Sgt. John Penich died while serving overseas in Afghanistan. But here father and son are reunited.

"Just a place where I can come and pray. Say hello to him. Crack a couple jokes," Penich said.

Boone County War Memorial features hundreds of names of the local heroes who died in service, and each brick features a soldier who was honorably discharged.

"It brings back a lot of memories with the bricks. See how many guys served in the Navy. I served in the Navy for 20 years," said Gene Woody, a Vietnam War veteran.

But new bricks now add to the memorial. The Boone County War Memorial Association is working to make its monument larger and easier to visit.

"This here was grass, and it was a little bit muddy at times," said Fred Woehl, a Vietnam War veteran. "The fact that it's all brick now makes it a lot easier. And the different color of the brick really stands out."

The group also added more cement to allow wheelchairs better access.

Flags and crests will represent each branch of the military and prisoners of war.

"Those are the plaques that're going to go on the monument," Woehl said.

For protection, they're going to put chain link around the brick.

"We've had cars drive up over here. And walking on the bricks that are laying down with names on them, it's kind of a sacrilege to me anyway," Woody said.

It's important work that, much like military service, comes at a cost. The flags and overall expansion could be thousands of dollars.

They are looking for donations and ask that if anyone wants to contribute, contact them on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/292013847624274/ or contact the Boone County Judge www.boonecountyar.com/county_judge

But Penich knows you can't put a price tag on a place where family ties are as strong as the bricks holding together the memorial.

"It's just the right thing to do," he said.

The Boone County War Memorial Association hopes to have those additions completed by Memorial Day.