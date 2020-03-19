County and hospital leaders working to reduce spread of coronavirus in Boone Co., Ark.

It's been a week of scaling back at the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

"We are very concerned about funding, and we're hopeful we'll have some legislative support and some funding that's issued for rural hospitals to continue these services to keep our community safe," said Sammie Cribbs, the Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer for North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

The hospital has limited procedures and cut back on outpatient visits, but it's expanding in another sense.

The hospital has a viral screening drive-thru outside the plaza on Highway 65, where the old Bear State Bank used to be. If you have mild flu-like symptoms, like a fever, cough, or body aches, the clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"And we have done that in efforts to try to reduce the spread of viral illness and manage that within our community," Cribbs said.

But the hospital asks that you call (870) 414-4010 before leaving home.

As of this afternoon, there were no reported cases in Boone County. But that doesn't mean you should let your guard down.

"It is reasonable to believe we do have cases in our county, and many of these individuals may be managing the symptoms and taking care of themselves at home," Cribbs said.

Doctors at NARMC want you to isolate if you have symptoms, and keep away from other people as best as possible. Because even if you don't feel sick, you could still be carrying the virus and spread it.

But if you do feel you need to see a doctor, Cribbs said to call the doctor's office beforehand so they can make preparations before the visit. NARMC also is restricting all visitors at this time to protect patients and healthcare personnel.

The emergency room will also be available for anyone with a medical emergency.

Boone County's 911 director knows to quarantine yourself is easier said than done.

"We've got to keep the economy going. Most of our restaurants in Harrison and Boone County are doing curb-side pickup," said Director Daniel Bolen.

Businesses can call (870)741-1632 to contact the 911 administration office with any questions.

Bolen said it's important for people to stay calm, and don't panic-buy.

"It's good to be prepared, but to go out and buy 200 rolls of toilet paper...common sense is the only thing I can stress here," Bolen said.

On Monday, the Boone County judge issued a disaster declaration for the county. All offices except the airport and health department are locked down, and contact numbers are posted on building doors. You can make an appointment, but your temperature will be taken and you will have to sign a ledger to get into any county building.

Even though this virus has brought so much fear and worry, it also has brought leaders together to help.

"The city, the county, the office of emergency management, the hospital, we've really had an opportunity to unite through this virus," Cribbs said.

