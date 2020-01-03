Boone County Library makes improvements to prevent water damage

Instead of putting books on shelves, Ginger Schoenenberger has spent a lot of time over the last 12 years focusing on the windows at the Boone County Library.

"We'd be going around with paper towels drying off all the windowsills," the Boone County Library director said.

The building is more than 60 years old.

"We've had some issues for quite a while with the windows fogging up, with some leakage, and the water coming in," Schoenenberger said.

Water, moisture, even bugs came out of those windows and walls, which threatened the tens of thousands of books nearby.

"When you get moisture in, it not only destroys paper as you know, the ink and all that. But it also causes mold. And if you have one book that has mold in it and you don't know it, it can spread to other books on either side of it and continue going," Schoenenberger said.

Some of the more valuable books are located in a special vault within the building, which used to be a bank. And if mold got on those books, it would be devastating.

So the library saved up around $50,000 over the years from donations, fines and fees, then contacted a local roofing company to help fix the problem.

"One of the issues they had here was they had a lot of different windows from different time periods. None of them matched," said Justin Bailey with Harness Roofing.

Harness Roofing replaced the windows with the help of Harrison Glass.

They also waterproofed the walls and fixed a rotten one in the connected annex building. The whole project took about two months to complete.

The repairs should last years, meaning the director can finally turn the page on a messy chapter in the library's history.

"It's amazing that we can go around and say hey there's no water that can seep into this window any longer," she said.

She hopes in the future an artist would be inspired to paint a mural on the new wall of the annex building.

The director said the next step is to give the building a nice new coat of paint.