Both sales taxes for proposed community center complex fail in Harrison, Ark.

Voters ultimately decided against funding a $40-million community center complex.

According to the Boone County clerk, unofficial results show more than 2,500 Harrison residents voted in the special election to determine if the city would pass those two sales taxes.

The three-quarter-cent sales tax failed 1,623 to 949. That tax would have gone toward building the facility, and would have gone away after the bonds were paid off.

The permanent one-quarter-cent sales tax failed 1,566 to 1,003. That tax would have gone toward maintaining the complex.

The Boone County clerk said those results are unofficial until the election is certified on Thursday.