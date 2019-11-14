Boy, 19-year-old woman killed in a crash in Pineville, Mo.

The highway patrol says a 6-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were killed when the car they were riding in turned in front of an SUV.

The crash happened at 6:05 Wednesday night on highway 71. The patrol says the SUV was traveling northbound in the left lane of the divided highway when the southbound car attempted to make a U-turn to go north.

Nimo Omer, 19, of Noel and the 6-year-old boy who was also from Noel were killed in the crash. The highway patrol no longer provides the names of juveniles who are involved in a crash.

The driver of the SUV is at a Springfield hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital in Bentonville, Arkansas with moderate injuries.