Boy Scouts providing aid to health care workers during pandemic

The Boy Scouts of America are all about preparedness and doing what’s best for their country. During this coronavirus pandemic, the scouts are putting these principles into action.

Sara Schmidt, a scout for two years, said, “We have to do our duty to help others in the community,”

Ozarks Trails Council had 30,000 gloves on hand for their summer camps. They are unsure if their camps will run this summer, and have donated the gloves to Cox hospital this week.

“It was just second nature as a scout to be able to help our hospital and give this resource,” Kurtis Grothoff, Development Director for the Council, said.

Ozarks Trail Council has a program with Mercy and Cox hospitals, where scouts will participate in a job shadow program.

The program has done so much for the scouts.

“It was nice to be able to give back to them,” Grothoff said.

Scouts donated more than $4,000 worth of popcorn to Mercy Hospital in Springfield on Friday.

Erik Fredrick, the Chief Administration Officer for Mercy, said, “Our care providers every day are working tirelessly. Healthcare workers love snacks. When you get a snack that you're not expecting, it lifts your spirit.”

A lift needed to finish their shifts.

“It’s things like this that bring a community together. To rally together, to forget about the things that divide us and focus on the thing that brings us together and help people,” Fredrick said.

It also allows scouts to practice their pledge of helping others at all times.

“It makes them smile, and it makes me smile,” Schmidt said.

The scouts are also looking at implementing some new badges tailored to COVID-19 and their response to the pandemic.