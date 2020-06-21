Boy thanks Springfield officers, Greene Co. deputies with free drinks

Springfield police officers and Greene County deputies were treated to free beverages Sunday afternoon thanks to a local boy.

Camden, a north Springfield resident, set up a lemonade stand Sunday afternoon. He wanted to thank law enforcement officers for their service, offering lemonade and other free drinks.

Camden's mother Sandy Crombie says a generous donor offered to pay for every law enforcement officer and first responder that came by. He provided free drinks to several Springfield officers and Greene County deputies and also took several photos with them.

After setting up a lemonade stand Sunday afternoon, Camden also offered ice-cold soda, donuts and snack crackers.