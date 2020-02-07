‘Boys of Summer’ author Roger Kahn dies at 92

“The Boys of Summer” author Roger Kahn has died.

His son says he died in Mamaroneck, New York, on Thursday.

Kahn wove memoir and baseball and touched millions of readers through his romantic classic of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The author of 20 books and hundreds of articles, Kahn was particularly noted for the 1972 baseball best-seller.

The book looked at his relationship with his father through their shared love of the Dodgers.

Kahn’s writing hit on social issues, particularly race.

He wrote at length about Jackie Robinson and his struggles in breaking baseball’s color line, and the two formed a long friendship.

Roger Kahn was 92.

